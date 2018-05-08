(CBS SF) — A community college in California’s Central Valley was placed on lockdown Tuesday amid reports of a possible shooter on campus.

Students at West Hills College, Lemoore – about 30 miles south of Fresno – have been hiding out in their classes and buildings, according to the Visalia Times-Delta.

West Hills College had an alert on its web page directing people to shelter in place and to stay in locked building until released by police. Officer from several local agencies including the Lemoore Police Dept. and Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were on campus, the school said.

“We are here for whatever they need,” said Kings County Assistant Sheriff Dave Putnam told the Times-Delta. “We are clearing classrooms and doing whatever we can to help secure the scene with Lemoore police.”

“Please stay in locked buildings until released by police. If you are not on campus, do not come on campus,” the statement from the school said. “Keep doors and windows locked. Await further info.”

One student told the Times-Delta she is hiding out in a classroom and cannot see any activity outside. “We can’t be by any windows,” the student said. “We are sitting against walls and have to stay quiet.”