Emergency personnel inspect a portion of a pool at San Ramon Valley High School in Danville from where a student was pulled, May 8, 2018. (CBS)

DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A male victim was taken to a hospital after a medical emergency in the pool at San Ramon Valley High School, Danville police reported.

The fire department said CPR was administered and the student transported to Kaiser Permanente hospital in Walnut Creek. His condition was unknown.

Students were placed on a temporary lockdown but will be released from school at the regular dismissal time, police said.

Police said the lockdown was implemented as a precaution when the medical emergency happened, but did not release further information about the victim or the nature of the emergency.

Danville police are currently investigating the incident.