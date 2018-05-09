SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A new way by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to warn against the threat of tick bites during the summer months has triggered a social media frenzy.

Instead of the rather dry and boring news release, federal health officials tweeted a photo of a poppy seed muffin and asked users to try and spot five ticks in the picture.

Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo? Learn how to prevent tick bites. https://t.co/ATtrY7YFoS pic.twitter.com/gBm4tw2qmf — CDC (@CDCgov) May 4, 2018

They were hardly ready for the response.

personally I prevent tick bites by putting all my ticks in muffins and then eating them — ☭⚥But What About The Civilian Applications?⚥☭ (@NoraReed) May 4, 2018

At least if you eat them, you don't have to worry about getting Lyme disease, and they won't be eating you. — The Good Guy (@TheGoodGuy65) May 9, 2018

I work in public health and can’t stop laughing 😂 thanks @CDCgov — Dr. E. Prot (@TheFrenchEm) May 9, 2018

You just ruined it for me 🤢 poppy seed muffin was my favotire — Nima Kaviani (@nimak) May 7, 2018

Potlucks at the CDC must be a hoot. — Sage Blackwood ❄ (@urwalder) May 5, 2018

Eventually, the CDC official issued a tweet proclaiming — ” Sorry we ticked some of you off! Don’t let a tick bite ruin your summer. Protest yourself.”