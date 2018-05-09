Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A new way by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to warn against the threat of tick bites during the summer months has triggered a social media frenzy.
Instead of the rather dry and boring news release, federal health officials tweeted a photo of a poppy seed muffin and asked users to try and spot five ticks in the picture.
They were hardly ready for the response.
Eventually, the CDC official issued a tweet proclaiming — ” Sorry we ticked some of you off! Don’t let a tick bite ruin your summer. Protest yourself.”