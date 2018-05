High School Student Drowns In Pool At Danville SchoolA male student drowned in the pool at his high school in Danville Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

6 Hospitalized After Chemical Exposure At San Jose High SchoolStudents at a Bay Area high school were hospitalized after some kind of chemical exposure on campus Wednesday.

California Biobank Stores Every Baby’s DNA. Who Else Has Access? If you were born in California after 1983, your DNA may be stored by the government and may even be in the hands of outside researchers.

Robot Paints Two-Story Mural In Downtown San JoseA robot has painted a two-story tall mural on the side of a building in downtown San Jose.

Student Who Drowned In High School Pool IdentifiedA first year student who was found dead in a pool at San Ramon Valley High School in Danville on Tuesday was identified today as Benjamin Curry, 15, of Danville, according to the Contra Costa County coroner's office.

Hungry, Cash-Waving Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested Eating Fast FoodA man was arrested on suspicion of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank when he was spotted eating a sandwich and counting a large sum of cash by an off-duty Salinas police officer later in the day

CBD Oil Hailed A Miracle Drug For Children With Severe EpilepsyCBD oil is being hailed a miracle drug for children with severe epilepsy, but under federal law, it's illegal.

Monterey Restaurant's 'No Noisy Kids' Policy Has Parents PoutingA popular restaurant in Monterey has a "no noisy children" policy and some parents think it’s unfair. It’s not just noise that’s not welcome. Strollers, high chairs, and booster chairs are not allowed.

Motorist Arrested In Armed Highway 24 Confrontation With Tow Truck DriverA motorist was in custody early Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a firearm at a Caltrans worker and fired shots in the air on Highway 24 outside the Caldecott Tunnel.

Kindness Reunites 67-Year-Old Homeless Man With Birth MotherThanks to an act of kindness by an Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy, a 67-year-old man living on the street in the East Bay was recently able to meet his birth mother in a reunion 65 years in the making.