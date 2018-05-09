OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person died Wednesday night following a fall from an Interstate Highway 80 transition ramp in Oakland, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

The fall occurred after a collision, which was reported at about 8:30 p.m., on the westbound Highway 80 transition ramp to southbound Interstate Highway 880.

A Sig-alert was issued at 8:58 p.m. because the transition ramp was closed.

All lanes were reopened by 10:30 p.m.

