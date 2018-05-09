SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) – A man running for Santa Clara County Supervisor who has pitched himself as a backer of the “#MeToo” movement on Wednesday found himself at the center of disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Santa Clara City Councilman, veteran teacher and candidate for Santa Clara County Supervisor Dominic Caserta is facing growing calls for to resign after several young women say he sexually harassed them.

On Wednesday, KPIX 5 talked to one of the staffers who spoke out about the behavior that made her dread going to work for Caserta

“He laid his hand on my thigh and he didn’t move it until I left the car,” remembered former campaign volunteer Lydia Jungkind.

It was the moment campaign volunteer Jungkind had been dreading after having repeatedly brushed off back rubs and ducked sexually suggestive comments for weeks.

She said during a car ride, Caserta finally made his feelings plain.

“He told me it was really hard to resist the urge to kiss me right now and that it was hard for any man not to be attracted to me,” said Jungkind. “So, yes, he made his intentions very clear.”

The allegations of inappropriate behavior have thrown Caserta’s political and personal life into a tailspin.

“These allegations are false and I’m sad that they’re coming out 29 days before an election.”

The first person to accuse Caserta of misconduct was his former campaign manager Ian Crueldad in an interview with Metro Silicon Valley newspaper.

“I’ve never seen a candidate walk around in his house — in front of volunteers — with only a towel on,” said Crueldad.

Casterta has denied that specific charge.

“Those allegations — like me walking around my home in towel — never happened,” responded Caserta.

The candidate maintains Crueldad left the campaign last month in a dispute over salary and his allegations are those of a disgruntled employee.

Nonetheless, the fallout has been swift and ever-expanding. The Santa Clara County Democratic Party, the South Bay Labor Council and the organizers of the Recall Judge Persky campaign have all rescinded their endorsements of Caserta.

Caserta’s electronic billboard along highway 101 still proudly proclaims him a supporter of the recall and the #MeToo movement, even as he now find himself in its crosshairs.

“The safety, the health and the welfare of my students, staff and volunteers is priority number one to me,” said Caserta. “If anyone perceives that I did anything to violate that trust, I apologize monumentally.”

Jungkind for one did not seem interested in a mere apology.

“I think he should take responsibility for his actions,” said Jungkind. “He’s someone who knows exactly what he’s doing. I think the experience in his car shows with complete clarity what his intentions were with me.”

The City of Santa Clara sent out a press release urging anyone who felt Councilman Caserta had behaved in an inappropriate manner with them to come forward. The allegations are going to be discussed at the upcoming May 15th City Council meeting.

City officials said that Casertas personnel file did not contain any record of incidents.

The Metro Silicon Valley also reported that Caserta, who has taught Civics at Santa Clara High School for many years, had several allegations of sexual harassment involving students dating as far back as 2002.

Caserta acknowledged those incidents, but said the incidents were thoroughly investigated by school officials and maintains that the fact that he is still employed there a decade later is evidence that the investigations were – in his opinion – without merit.