(AP) — State Department officials have taken great pains to keep three former North Korean detainees sequestered as they are flown back to the mainland United States.

The three men, along with medical personnel, including a psychiatrist, were cloistered in the middle of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s plane in a small section of 12 seats that was cordoned off by curtains on both ends.

State Department officials refused to discuss anything but the most basic details of their conditions, citing privacy concerns.

The three Korean-Americans — Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim — will be greeted by President Donald Trump when they arrive early Thursday at the Washington-area Joint Base Andrews. They were released Wednesday by North Korea.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.