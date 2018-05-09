SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of University of California nurses, radiologists, custodians and other service workers are picketing for the third day in a strike that forced medical centers to reschedule thousands of surgeries and medical appointments.

The three-day strike was called last week by American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299 the union and the university could not agree on a new contract.

The union represents 25,000 cooks, truck drivers, gardeners and other service workers.

Another 29,000 nurses, pharmacists, radiologists and other medical workers heeded the service workers’ call for a sympathy strike and joined the walkouts for a second day Wednesday.

University officials say service workers are already paid at or above market rates and that it cannot justify the nearly 20 percent pay raise over three years the unions is demanding.

