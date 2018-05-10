SACRAMENTO (AP) – Dozen of California counties are suing several drug makers and pharmacy chains that officials say created a public nuisance by manufacturing and distributing prescription painkillers that left 64,000 people dead in the United States in 2016 alone.

The Sacramento Bee reports Thursday that Sacramento, Placer County and other Northern California counties filed a lawsuit this week in federal court in Sacramento that alleges that racketeering and fraud by the companies led to the nation’s opioid epidemic.

Placer County attorney Brett Holt says the suit is part of a nationwide to seek repayment for money spent by local agencies to deal with the epidemic.

Holt says that 30 California counties have filed or are expected to file such lawsuits.

Companies being sued include Pennsylvania-based AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. and Wal-Mart Inc.

