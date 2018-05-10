WASHINGTON (AP) — California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a leading Democratic voice against the CIA’s now-defunct harsh detention and interrogation program, says she will vote against confirming President Donald Trump’s pick to be CIA director.

Feinstein and Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who also is against Gina Haspel’s confirmation, led efforts to make harsh interrogation techniques against the law.

Haspel’s confirmation is controversial because she was once chief of a black site base in Thailand and advocated for the destruction of videotapes of interrogations of terror suspects after 9/11.

Feinstein said Thursday that confirming Haspel would signal that the U.S. approves of what happened after 9/11 and she absolutely does not.

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine say they’ll support Haspel.

