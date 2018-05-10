SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An early morning fire displaced seven people and damaged a four-story apartment building in San Francisco’s Twin Peaks neighborhood Thursday, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the one-alarm blaze at about 2:10 a.m. at Glendale and Market streets.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within about an hour, according to fire officials.

One person suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and they were taken to a hospital.

Residents on the first and second floor were able to return to their units, but the third floor is without power and a unit on the fourth floor sustained extensive damage, fire officials said.

In all, an estimated 21 people were affected by the blaze.

The American Red Cross and city departments are assisting the affected residents. A resident who uses a wheelchair was able to stay with a neighbor and is contacting On Lok Lifeways, which provide services for senior citizens.

Fire investigators are looking into what caused the blaze.

