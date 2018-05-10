SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — More bad press for ex-San Francisco Sheriff Ross Mirkarimi Thursday as the former lawman was a no-show in court.

The former San Francisco Sheriff and supervisor was supposed to return to City Hall for an accountability hearing regarding an alleged attack by his dog on another dog.

Marty Cobb says Mirkarimi’s dog attacked her Chihuahua, buddy, in Potrero Hill back in March.

“I said, ‘Oh my God! He’s really hurt,'” said Cobb.

She paid nearly $800 in medical bills from bites to Buddy’s face, neck and leg. Cobb said Mirkarimi dismissed her initial concerns.

“I said, ‘Oh my God! ‘ Because I saw a cut and it flipped and Buddy went like that and his face opened up. And he said, I don’t see anything!” explained Cobb.

On Thursday, Mirkarimi was a no show.

“I don’t know why he’s not here today. That really bothers me because, my son and husband took off work today,” said Cobb.

Instead, Mirkarimi’s wife Eliana Lopez appeared to defend their boxer Kira.

“I said we have to take full responsibility for this,” said Lopez.

When asked why her husband didn’t appear, Lopez replied, “It’s my name on the paperwork.”

Lopez shared some of the controversial spotlight her husband attracted during his time in office.

She came forward saying he physically abused her, which nearly lost him his job. She later defended him.

By comparison this dog hearing may seem less serious.

But ask anyone here, it’s not a room you want to be in. The stories are incredibly emotional and often lead to the decision to euthanize an animal.

That’s not what Cobb wants. She said doesn’t blame the dog, just its owner.

“Just to know better when his dog is playing or not to keep the dog as safe as possible. Maybe keep the dog as safe as possible, maybe get the dog some training,” said Cobb.