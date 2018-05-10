SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man who taught at Westborough Middle School in South San Francisco for 13 years was arrested today on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with minors, police said.

Joseph Toy, 39, was allegedly having inappropriate interactions with students during school hours. He was arrested at his home in San Bruno.

After being notified of the criminal investigation, the South San Francisco Unified School District placed Toy on administrative leave on April 25 and notified the parents of the students who were reportedly involved, according to police.

They’re asking anyone with information related to the case to contact investigators at (650) 877-8900.

