SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A fire-damaged San Jose that made national headlines for its astonishing list price of nearly $800,000 has sold well above asking, the latest sign of the Bay Area’s red-hot housing market.

According to the listing on Redfin, the home on 1375 Bird Avenue in the city’s Willow Glen neighborhood officially sold on Monday for $938,000.

Despite a listing that read, “You cannot see the inside. Please do not go past the fencing,” the home fetched nearly 20 percent above the $799,000 asking price.

The agent told KPIX 5 last month that she received six offers, all cash and all over asking.

The two bedroom, one bath home was badly damaged in a fire two years ago and the site has been billed as an opportunity to build a new home.

While the San Jose home gained national attention, with articles in Newsweek and USA Today, at least two other uninhabitable Bay Area homes fetched even higher prices in the last two months.

In late March, a home in Fremont that was condemned and described as “Beyond FIXER” sold for $1.23 million. The East Bay property was originally listed for $1 million.

Last month, KPIX 5 reported on a burned out home in a Mountain View neighborhood that was on the market for $1.48 million.

On April 30th, the home in Mountain View sold above asking for $1.62 million.