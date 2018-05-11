FREMONT (CBS SF) — A decomposing body was found Friday in the marshlands in Fremont, police said.

Officers got a call at 4 p.m. from a person walking on some trails by 1 Marshlands Road near the Dumbarton Bridge, police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said.

The body was seen in some mud and may have washed up there.

Bosques said at least once before a body washed up in the same general area and it was from the other side of San Francisco Bay.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed