OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A rollover crash with injuries early Friday shut down three westbound lanes of Highway 24 near the Caldecott Tunnel, triggering a massive traffic backup on the heavily traveled commute artery, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash at 6:48 a.m. on westbound state Highway 24 near the intersection with state Highway 13.

Emergency crews and police units responded to the crash. A Sig-alert was issued at 6:56 a.m. and there was currently no estimated time of opening.

The CHP advised commuters to seek other routes to commute into Oakland and San Francisco.