SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – The Santa Clara City Council plans to discuss allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior against Councilman Dominic Caserta during a council meeting Tuesday evening.

Caserta has been accused of inappropriately touching and harassing campaign staff as well as volunteers and students when he was employed at the Santa Clara Unified School District—prompting labor unions representing police, firefighters and prosecutors to call on him to step down.

They’ve also urged Caserta to abandon his bid for a seat on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.

Caserta responded in a statement on his campaign website Tuesday, saying that he’s poured his heart and soul into teaching over the course of 20 years in the field. He denied the allegations against him, calling them “simply false and made up.”

However, city officials said Thursday that additional victims have come forward to file police reports since the initial reports went public.

Police are planning to be at the City Council meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1500 Warburton Ave.

