OAKLAND (CBS SF) – At least one individual was taken into custody after a driver led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 140 mph early Friday morning.

The pursuit began at about 3 a.m. after CHP officers attempted to stop an Audi SUV for speeding on westbound state Highway 4 west of Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg.

The driver led officers on a high-speed pursuit on southbound 242, southbound Interstate Highway 680, westbound state Highway 24 and continued in excess of 100 mph, according to the CHP.

Shortly after passing through the Caldecott Tunnel, the vehicle attempted to take southbound state Highway 13 but failed to navigate a turn and crashed, the CHP said.

The transition ramp from westbound state Highway 24 to southbound state Highway 13 was closed during the investigation and reopened at 4:12 a.m., according to the CHP.

It is unknown if the driver and at least one passenger in the Audi SUV were injured, but an ambulance was called to the scene as a precaution, according to the CHP.

The CHP is still investigating the pursuit and the suspect’s name has not been released.

