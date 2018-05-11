Three people were hurt when a deck collapsed at an Oakland house on Friday. (CBS)

OAKLAND (AP) — A deck collapsed in the backyard of an Oakland house on Friday, sending people tumbling to the ground and injuring three, authorities said.

The collapse was reported at about 1:30 p.m. after the deck detached from the second story of a house about a block from Mills College, Oakland Fire Department spokeswoman Angela Robinson Pinon said.

She said three people were hurt. Two were taken to the hospital after falling about 20 feet to the ground, according to fire Battalion Chief James Bowron.

One complained of back and hip pain and the other patient hit her head,

There was no immediate word on their conditions or the condition of the third person.

Dry rot caused the deck to separate from the rest of the house, Bowron said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report