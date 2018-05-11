FOSTER CITY (CBS SF) — An injury accident involving several vehicles on the eastbound side of the San Mateo Bridge Friday afternoon has blocked all lanes, according to authorities.

The crash was reported at 2:53 p.m. and at least one person had complaints of pain as a result, but the injuries aren’t considered major, CHP Officer James Evans said.

As of 3:17 p.m, CHP reported that the accident had triggered a severe traffic alert on eastbound CA-92 in Foster City. The crash appears to involve at least three vehicles including a Ferrari and a white van.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. By about 4 p.m., the far left eastbound lane had been reopened, while the other two lanes were still closed. The CHP had no estimated time of reopening the remaning lanes.