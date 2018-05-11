SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A 50-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Interstate Highway 580 in San Leandro on Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau Friday as Stephen Courtway, was walking east on the right-hand shoulder of the westbound lanes of Highway 580 near the 150th Avenue exit at 10:07 p.m. Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle that drove on without stopping, CHP spokesman Officer Dan Jacowitz said.

No one has reported seeing the collision but CHP officers responded to the scene after motorists reported seeing Courtway on the ground, Jacowitz said.

Courtway was taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, where he later died of his injuries, according to Jacowitz.

At this time, there’s no description of the vehicle that struck and killed Courtway, Jacowitz said.

No vehicles associated with Courtway were found in the area, according to Jacowitz.

He said it’s not unusual for pedestrians to be walking on the shoulder on Highway 580 near the 150th Avenue exit because there are homeless encampments in the area.

At this point, investigators do not know whether Courtway lived at one of those encampments, he said.

The CHP says anyone who has information about the collision or saw the vehicle that struck Courtway should call (510) 581-9028.

A spokeswoman for the coroner’s bureau said no address was listed for Courtway.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.