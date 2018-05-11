BURLINGAME (CBS SF) — Two baby weasels are being treated at the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA after hikers found them abandoned on a trail in Half Moon Bay.

The weasels are four and a half weeks old and one is a boy and the other is a girl. Both are currently thriving and in good health, according to shelter officials.

The shelter has only admitted one other weasel in its entire time serving the Bay Area.

“These nocturnal animals are rarely even seen by humans, so we could hardly believe our eyes when these tiny baby long-tailed weasels were brought to our Wildlife Care Center,” shelter spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox said in a statement.

The animals are nocturnal, solitary hunters and humans rarely see them, according to shelter officials.

“It’s an honor to rehabilitate these elusive animals,” Tarbox said.

