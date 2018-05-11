SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspect who rammed two San Francisco police cars in an effort to elude capture early Friday was taken into custody after an officer-involved shooting, authorities said.

Police were investigating the burglary at 12:59 a.m. near Steiner Street and Geary Boulevard and detained one suspect when a second suspect fled on foot to the area of O’Farrell and Webster streets.

The male suspect allegedly entered a parked white Hyundai sedan and fled in the vehicle. Police said a “series of events occurred” in the 1500 block of O’Farrell Street, including a collision between the suspect’s vehicle and two police cars.

Police said an officer-involved shooting also took place, but no one was struck by gunfire.

The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle and police pursued him to the area of Polk and McAllister streets where the suspect stopped the car inside Civic Center Plaza. He was then taken into custody.

Police said the suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. An officer who was injured in the 1500 block of O’Farrell Street was treated and released at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and several departments are involved, including the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Police Accountability.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.