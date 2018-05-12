EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — A person died after falling from the roof of a building in Emeryville Saturday morning in a tragedy police said does not appear to involve suspicious circumstances.

Around 10 a.m., officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to a business in the 1400 block of 40th Street on a report of a person on the roof, according to police.

Just before the emergency workers arrived, the person fell from the roof, landing on the sidewalk, police said. Emergency medical workers tried to save the person to no avail and the person died at the scene, police said.

The person’s name isn’t being released because authorities haven’t yet been able to reach the family.

Police said there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances associated with the incident at present. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (510) 596-3700.

