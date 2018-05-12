VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A five-alarm fire in Vallejo burned down one home and damaged four other structures Saturday afternoon, Vallejo fire officials reported.

Smoke blanketed the scene just after noon when firefighters received calls from the 200 block of Cassady Street, according to Vallejo fire spokesman Kevin Brown. The fire was bolstered by strong winds, which surpassed 20 mph.

There were no injuries reported and the fire was extinguished in about an hour and a half.

Brown said fire officials have determined the fire began in a shed in the back of a home, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was displaced because the home that burned down was a second home mainly used for storage, according to Brown. No one was inside the house when the fire began.

The fire jumped from the backyard shed to a row of Cyprus trees, which caused exterior damage to an apartment complex behind the shed. The complex is still livable and no one will have to relocate, according to Brown.

Three homes surrounding the house that burned down also suffered minor damage.

Fire officials estimate $2 million in damage. Twenty-two firefighters from Vallejo Fire Department responded to the blaze, in addition to outside support from Benicia, American Canyon, Crockett, Fairfield, Suisun City and Napa.

