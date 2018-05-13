SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Mothers at a homeless shelter in San Francisco were pampered and treated to brunch in honor of Mothers Day.

“Dads That Cook” are feeding the moms and their families alongside a serenade of violin music and the mothers are also receiving hair styling and makeup sessions Sunday morning at the Hamilton Family Center in the Tenderloin.

In addition, the moms were also getting gift bags from Bloomingdale’s, according to event organizers.

Event organizers said there are more than 1,300 families experiencing homelessness in San Francisco. The shelter provides immediate support to families so they can build long-term stability, organizers said.

The shelter is located at 260 Golden Gate Ave. and the event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

