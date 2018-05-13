ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A college-aged man was in custody Sunday night after allegedly stabbing a second man to death at a Sonoma State University housing complex, campus police reported.

Police received reports of the stabbing at 5:53 p.m. in the Sauvignon Village residential community.

University policy and fire department personnel responded to the scene. Firefighters determined at 6:06 p.m. that the man was dead.

Police detained one suspect, also a college-aged male, and determined that there was no further threat to the student community.

A Sonoma State student named Kyle Stickels told KPIX 5 he believes he may have seen the assailant just after the incident happened.

“We heard some screaming and I ran outside to see what was going on, because it was obvious; no joking around, screaming,” said Stickels. “I looked around and there was a guy. He started walking down the stairs. And I looked at him and he came around and then I saw the right side of him. And his arm was all bloody and he was carrying a knife. And I just kind of stared at him. And he looked at me and he said, ‘I was attacked.’ And at that point, me and my friends started telling everyone to get inside. “

Stickels said that while the man was bloody, he didn’t seem hurt.

“It wasn’t his injuries. It wasn’t his blood. He was moving fine,” said Stickels.

When asked if he believes that the man he saw was the suspect, Stickels replied, “I believe it. But I’d have to talk to the authorities to get further confirmation on that.”

Authorities were not identifying either the victim or the suspect as of Sunday night.

“Both individuals are college-aged males,” said Sonoma State University interim Police Chief David Dougherty. “We do not know at this moment if they are students at Sonoma State.”

Petaluma police are assisting in the investigation. Police said grief counselors will be available at campus residences to support students.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.