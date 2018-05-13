ADELANTO (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a child suffered minor injuries as strong winds blew a bounce house from a residential neighborhood in Adelanto onto a nearby highway.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said that high winds on Saturday afternoon blew the bounce house with a 9-year-old child inside it over a fence and onto Highway 395.

The sheriff’s department said it then struck a vehicle, at which point the child fell out of it.

Witnesses said the gust of wind was like a tornado.

All witnesses and onlookers could do was scream and scramble after the bounce house, which finally came to rest near Bartlett Avenue.

A helicopter responded to the scene along with the fire department and sheriffs.

The child was seen talking to first responders and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The child suffered only minor injuries.

