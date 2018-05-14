STOCKTON (CBS13) – A five-year-old girl is among three killed after a late night shooting in Stockton, CBS13 in Sacramento is reporting.

According to Stockton police, it happened just before 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of 11th and Belleview streets. A Mother’s Day gathering was happening when the shooting broke out.

A man and woman were killed in the shooting, and police say a five-year-old girl also died from her injuries overnight. Police say the adults killed were the parents of the girl.

Homicide Investigation Update: A third victim, a 5 yr old girl, has died from her injuries at a hospital. The other two homicide victims were an adult male & adult female. 2 more victims, adult males, are still being treated at the hospital. https://t.co/EXp1aUNQDH — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 14, 2018

Two other men are still being treated at the hospital. Their condition is unknown Monday morning.

Homicide detectives are at the scene investigating.

At this point, there is no suspect information or a motive for the shooting.