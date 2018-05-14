FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A Fairfield father has been charged with nine counts of torture and six counts of child abuse after his children were discovered living in squalid conditions, officials announced Monday.

Fairfield police said 29-year-old Jonathan Allen was taken into custody on Friday and was being held in Solano County Jail. Meanwhile, the children’s mother, Ina Rogers, a 30-year-old Fairfield resident, was arrested and booked on child neglect charges.

Investigators said Fairfield police officers responded to a report of a missing juvenile in the 2200 block of Fieldstone Ct. on March 31st. They located the missing 12-year-old and returned to the child’s home.

But once inside the home, the officers conducted a search due to concerns for the safety and health of the child and the child’s siblings.

During the search of the home, officers located nine more children, ranging in age from 4 months to 11 years old, living in squalor and unsafe conditions. All 10 children were taken into protective custody by Solano County Child Welfare Services.

The ensuing investigation uncovered a long and continuous history of severe physical and emotional abuse of the children.