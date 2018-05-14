MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) – A 53-year-old Pleasant Hill woman celebrating Mother’s Day hiking with her family on Mount Tamalpais was rescued when she fell and became injured Sunday afternoon.

The woman was injured while hiking on the steep Matt Davis Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Air Division in Napa.

The Marin County Fire Department broadcast a report about the incident around 3:15 p.m. and a CHP H-30 helicopter responded.

Ground units from the Marin County Fire Department, Stinson Beach Volunteer Fire Department and California State Parks also responded. The woman was placed in the helicopter’s rescue basket and was flown to Stinson Beach where paramedics and an ambulance were waiting, according to the CHP.

