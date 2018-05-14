SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A small quake rattled the East Bay on Monday evening.

Preliminary information from the USGS put the epicenter two miles east northeast of Oakland with a magnitude of 3.6. The quake struck at 7:18 p.m. at a depth of six miles.

BART held trains system-wide for about ten minutes following the event.

BART recovering: 10 min delay system wide due to an earthquake. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) May 15, 2018

Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.

