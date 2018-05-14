SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 23-year-old Pleasant Hill woman was arrested for allegedly trying to take a 2-month-old girl from her mother’s stroller in San Francisco’s Mission District on Sunday evening, a police spokeswoman said.

Diamond Harris was arrested for allegedly accosting the young mother, who was pushing her daughter in a stroller in the 1300 block of Natoma Street around 6:20 p.m., police Officer Giselle Linnane said.

Harris allegedly tried to take the child from the stroller, but witnesses intervened and prevented her from doing so, and she fled with three other people, according to Linnane.

Officers responded and detained her. She was later booked into jail on suspicion of felony kidnapping and child endangerment, as well as a misdemeanor warrant for allegedly providing false identification to police, Linnane said.

The other three people Harris allegedly left with were released without further incident, she said.

