OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – The Catholic Diocese of Oakland is taking legal action over alleged construction defects in the Cathedral of Christ the Light.

Across from Lake Merritt in the heart of Oakland, the cathedral opened in 2008.

“It’s a very beautiful building especially at night, and we have been to services there,” said Tina Heldman of Oakland. “We like the whole arrangement there.”

But now, the cathedral is in mediation over what they call design and construction flaws to the building, saying in a letter to its parishioners various construction defects have been discovered.

“We are deeply disappointed in the extent of the defects, especially for our Cathedral,” the Rev. George Mockel said in the letter. “The Catholic Cathedral Corporation of the East Bay has taken legal action to ensure the responsible parties pay for the necessary corrective work.”

A court appointed judge approved the Diocese’s request for more inspections and testing to see what needs to be done and who is responsible for paying for the inspection and repairs.

“I kind of look up and wonder what the architecture people were thinking when they designed it that way,” said Nancy Johnson Williams, who lives in Oakland.

Inspections with a general contractor are expected to begin this month. Church officials said the cathedral would remain open.

KPIX 5 has also reached out to the building’s architect for comment.