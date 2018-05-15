Comments
FREMONT (CBS SF) — Two people have died in a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday night on northbound Interstate 880 in Fremont, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.
The collision was reported by multiple people at about 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 880 at Stevenson Boulevard, CHP Officer Damian Cistaro said.
At least six vehicles were involved in the wreck and all northbound lanes of Interstate 880 were blocked and the Stevenson Boulevard on-ramp was closed.
CHP officials said they had no estimate for when the northbound lanes would reopen.
