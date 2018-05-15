Filed Under:CHP, Fatal accident, Fremont, Interstate 880, Multi-Vehicle Collision

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Two people have died in a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday night on northbound Interstate 880 in Fremont, officials with the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision was reported by multiple people at about 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 880 at Stevenson Boulevard, CHP Officer Damian Cistaro said.

At least six vehicles were involved in the wreck and all northbound lanes of Interstate 880 were blocked and the Stevenson Boulevard on-ramp was closed.

CHP officials said they had no estimate for when the northbound lanes would reopen.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments
  1. Harper Jones (@JonesHarperGA) says:
    May 15, 2018 at 11:58 pm

    Thank you Lord for giving us such a wonderful gift so early in the week. The amount of complete dumb f&*kers who drive in the Bay Area is an enigma to those of us who have perfect driving records.
    We praise you for such wonderful news and making our commute that much less crowded.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch