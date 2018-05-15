SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s office has identified a man who was fatally stabbed at Sonoma State University on Sunday evening as Steven John Garcia, 26, of Santa Rosa.

The stabbing occurred inside a student housing apartment on campus around 5:55 p.m. Petaluma police arrested Tyler Bratton, 19, of Santa Rosa.

Bratton is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Sonoma County Superior Court. He is being held in the Sonoma County Jail.

Lt. Tim Lyons said Bratton and Garcia were acquaintances and neither attended the university.

Sonoma State University police responded to the stabbing in the Quad area of the campus. Cotati and Rohnert Park police also responded and Petaluma police arrived around 7:25 p.m. to lead the investigation.

Petaluma police recovered a knife and a backpack and have interviewed two people they believe witnessed the stabbing. Several people live inside the apartment where the stabbing took place, Lyons said.

