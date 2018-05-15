SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a double shooting in south San Jose early Tuesday morning, according to police.

San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said the shooting occurred around 1:11 a.m. in the 400 block of Blossom Hill Road at the Downer Square Strip Mall.

Officers arriving on the scene discovered two men with suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. Both men were taken to a local hospital where one was pronounced dead and another was treated for injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Police were also investigating an overnight shooting about a mile away on Calero Ave. near Bridle Way. They believe the two shootings may be related.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call San Jose police Sgt. Bert Milliken or Detective John Figone at (408) 277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.