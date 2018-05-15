SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A doorbell security camera captured video and audio of a harrowing armed robbery of three people in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights District, video so clear police believe it will lead to a quick arrest.

The victims a couple saying goodnight to a friend in front of their apartment on a recent Saturday night out when a man walked up with a gun, telling all three to get against the wall of the apartment. The Ring doorbell captured not only the robber’s face, but his voice as well.

“Get against the wall, get against the wall! … Don’t turn around. If you turn around I’m going to shoot you in the leg,” the gunman is heard saying. He is also seen violently grabbing the victims and shoving them around while pointing a handgun at them.

The robber then forced them onto the ground and ordered them to give up their valuables. He then fled in a waiting SUV.

The victims spoke to KPIX 5 but did not want their names used. “They told us to lie down on the ground in front of our house and took cash and jewelry and purses,” said one of the victims. “It was just a lucky break in a sense. I wasn’t really expecting the camera to click on.”

The victim is hoping the video will lead to an arrest and is urging everyone to invest in a security camera.

“I think the benefit is people know if they’re going to commit crimes like this that there’s a good chance that they get recorded.”

The video quality is so good, police say they hope it leads to an arrest right away. Anyone who recognizes the gunman is urged to contact San Francisco police.