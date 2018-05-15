SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A surprise vote at the San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday has rendered the San Francisco Police Commission inoperable for the next two months.

The 6-5 vote rejected Mayor Mark Farrell’s attempt to reappoint Police Commissioners Joe Marshall and Sonia Malera, both leaders of the movement to reform the San Francisco police department.

The San Francisco police commission is a body that oversees policies of the San Francisco Police Department and the discipline of the officers.

Some of the commissioners are appointed by the mayor. Supervisor Malia Cohen, a moderate, joined four other progressive supervisors in the vote.

“I am extremely disappointed that the Board of Supervisors decided to politicize the appointment process of the Police Commission at such a crucial time in our city,” the mayor said in a statement released Tuesday evening. “Rejecting the reappointments of Joe Marshall, an African American leader and longtime anti-violence pioneer, and Sonia Melara, a Latina woman and chief advocate of police reform, is outrageous,” Farrell said in the statement.

Tuesday’s rejection adds to the recent disarray on the board.

Last month, two other police commissioners abruptly stepped down from their posts. That includes the commission president, Julius Turman, who was found dead in his home this week.

Turman indicated at the time he was resigning as he wanted a break from the stress of the job. Police have not yet ruled on the cause of his death.

Commissioner Bill Ong Hing also stepped down. Tuesday’s vote throws the commission into chaos because it does not have a quorum and will likely not have one until weeks after the mayoral election in June.