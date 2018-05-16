CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A three-alarm fire in unincorporated Contra Costa County outside Martinez damaged several recreational vehicles and a boat Wednesday evening, according to authorities in the East Bay.

The fire was reported at 6:34 p.m. in the 2400 block of Franklin Canyon Road.

Four motorhomes and a boat somehow caught fire at a storage facility, which also caused a few propane tanks to explode.

The fire started spreading into the dry grass, but according to reports fire crews were able to control the fire about an hour after it was reported.