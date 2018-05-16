Filed Under:3-alarm fire, Fire, Martinez
Martinez fire (CBS)

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A three-alarm fire in unincorporated Contra Costa County outside Martinez damaged several recreational vehicles and a boat Wednesday evening, according to authorities in the East Bay.

The fire was reported at 6:34 p.m. in the 2400 block of Franklin Canyon Road.

Four motorhomes and a boat somehow caught fire at a storage facility, which also caused a few propane tanks to explode.

The fire started spreading into the dry grass, but according to reports fire crews were able to control the fire about an hour after it was reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch