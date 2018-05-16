HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — Human remains that washed ashore near Half Moon Bay last year have been identified as those of 57-year-old Hao Ming Wu, who was pulled out into the Pacific Ocean while trying to save his wife from a rogue wave, authorities said.

Wu was visiting Pebble Beach in Monterey County on Jan. 21, 2017, when his 52-year-old wife, Juang Jin Feng, was swept out to sea by a wave. He attempted to rescue her but was also swept out to sea and never made it back to shore.

A 26-year-old man who also tried to rescue her was rescued by Cal Fire crews, but a helicopter search for Wu and his wife was unsuccessful.

Wu and Feng, both Chinese nationals, were reported missing. Feng’s remains washed ashore near where she had last been seen days later on Jan. 25.

Then on Feb. 5, the remains of an unidentified man washed ashore just west of state Highway 1 in the Half Moon Bay area. On Monday, more than a year later, those remains were identified as Wu using DNA submitted by his son.