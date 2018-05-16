SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Police in San Francisco are asking for the public’s help finding the owner of two pit bulls who walked away after authorities say his dogs caused several injuries in the off-leash area at Dolores Park last weekend.

On Wednesday, SFPD shared a photo of the man they help identifying. Police said just before noon on Sunday, the two pit bulls pictured attacked another dog, a Llasapoo named Bloom. The dog suffered puncture wounds to her back.

Four adults in Bloom’s family also suffered bite wounds to their hands trying to separate the dogs.

SFPD said the suspect then leashed his pit bulls and left the scene without giving his name or any information regarding his dogs’ vaccination records. The photo was snapped before he took off.

“It makes me heartsick, just heartsick. Pit bulls are such a misunderstood breed anyway,” said San Francisco resident Mary Mundy. “But on the other hand as the owner of a pit, you have to be responsible.”

Mundy said she does not unleash her pit bull Violet, even in the designated unleashed area at Dolores Park.

“When she gets in a park like this she just takes off and runs like a gazelle,” said Mundy. “And that makes me very nervous because this area isn’t fenced in and another thing too is that she is a pit, and not everyone is comfortable with that.”

Area resident Veronique Lauriault takes her small dogs to the Dolores Park several times a week.

“Is it going to stop me from coming here? Probably not,” said Lauriault. “But if I saw somebody with fairly aggressive dogs, I’d probably put them on leash and leave.”

“You just have to be sure to keep an eye on your dog, especially if you know that they’re a little bit aggressive. Then you shouldn’t bring them in the off leash area,” said San Francisco resident Stephanie Gagnon.

Ambulances and paramedics arrived on scene and treated the four victims. Most of them are from Southern California. Three were rushed to hospitals for additional treatment. The dog Bloom was treated for her wounds by a veterinarian.

Anyone with information about the alleged attack or the pit bulls’ owners is asked to contact the Police Department’s Vicious and Dangerous Dog Unit at (415) 553-9182 or the police’s 24-hour tipline at (415) 575-4444.

Tips can also be sent by text to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message. Anyone providing information can remain anonymous