REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A brush fire along US-101 is slowing traffic in Redwood City Thursday afternoon as crews try to control the fire.

The blaze was reported around 1:40 p.m. near the Woodside Road off-ramp.

The fire was burning in a stretch of brush along the freeway and producing heavy smoke. Both the smoke and firefighters working to put out the fire on the shoulder of the freeway had drivers slowing down as they passed through the area near Woodside Road.

According to CHP in Redwood City, the right lane of the freeway and both the Woodside Road entrance and exit to southbound US-101 were closed due to the fire. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

At about 3:20 p.m., CHP announced that the Woodside Road off-ramp would reopen before 4 p.m., but the freeway entrance would remain closed for at least another two hours.

Update on Woodside Rd. Brush Fire – Woodside off ramp from southbound 101 is expected to reopen in the next 30 minutes. The Woodside on-ramps to southbound 101 will be closed for at least another 2 hours. Take alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/XrMZoPxBx3 — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) May 17, 2018

So far, there is no word as to what might have started the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.