Ryan Mayer

CBS Sports announced Thursday that it is stepping up coverage of the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games. It is planning to air over 200 hours of programming, across multiple platforms during the upcoming Regionals competitions, starting this weekend. CBS Sports began its partnership with the CrossFit Games last year, airing live coverage of the finals. But this year, the coverage will be expanded across the CBS Sports television, streaming and digital platforms.

The coverage begins live at 3 a.m. Eastern Time Friday morning on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app with the Europe Regional from Berlin, Germany and will continue throughout the next several weekends with coverage of all of the U.S. Regionals as well as the Latin America and Meridian Regionals.

In addition to the coverage on its digital platforms, CBS Sports will have television coverage beginning Saturday, May 19th at 2 p.m. ET on CBS with a one-hour studio show recapping the first week and looking ahead to the next week. Here’s the full schedule of streaming and broadcast coverage over the next several weeks.

Streaming

Friday, May 18 – Sunday, May 20 – CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app Europe Regional (Berlin, Germany) – Friday: 3:00 AM – 12:15 PM, ET; Saturday: 3:00 AM – 10:24 AM, ET; Sunday: 3:00 AM – 9:30 AM, ET East Regional (Albany, NY) – Friday: 9:00 AM – 6:15 PM, ET; Saturday: 9:00 AM – 4:24 PM, ET; Sunday: 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, ET South Regional (Salt Lake City, UT) – Friday: 11:00 AM – 8:15 PM, ET; Saturday: 11:00 AM – 6:24 PM, ET; Sunday: 11:00 AM – 5:30 PM, ET

Friday, May 25 – Sunday, May 27 – CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app Latin America Regional (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) – Friday: 8:00 AM – 5:15 PM, ET; Saturday: 8:00 AM – 3:24 PM, ET; Sunday: 8:00 AM – 2:30 PM, ET Central Regional (Nashville, TN) – Friday: 10:00 AM – 7:15 PM, ET; Saturday: 10:00 AM – 5:24 PM, ET; Sunday: 10:00 AM – 4:30 PM, ET West Regional (Del Mar, CA) – Friday: 12:00 PM – 9:15 PM, ET; Saturday: 12:00 PM – 7:24 PM, ET; Sunday: 12:00 PM – 6:30 PM, ET

Thursday, May 31 – Sunday, June 3 – CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app Pacific Regional (Sydney, Australia) – Thursday: 7:00 PM – 4:15 AM, ET; Friday: 7:00 PM – 2:24 AM, ET; Saturday: 7:00 PM – 1:30 AM, ET Meridian Regional (Madrid, Spain) – Friday: 3:00 AM – 12:15 PM, ET; Saturday: 3:00 AM – 10:24 AM, ET; Sunday: 3:00 AM – 9:30 AM, ET Atlantic Regional (West Palm Beach, FL) – Friday: 9:00 AM – 6:15 PM, ET; Saturday: 8:30 AM – 3:24 PM, ET; Sunday: 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, ET



Broadcast Coverage

Saturday, May 19 , 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM, ET – CBS Week One Recap and Look Ahead to Week Two

Saturday, May 26 , 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM, ET – CBS Week Two Recap and Look Ahead to Finals

Saturday, June 2 , 1:00 PM-3:00 PM – CBS (Live) Final Round Coverage

Saturday, June 2 , 3:00 PM-6:00 PM – CBS Sports Network (Live) Final Round Coverage

Sunday, June 3 , 3:00 PM-6:00 PM, ET – CBS Sports Network (Live) Final Round Coverage



The network and its various platforms will also air coverage of the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games finals when they begin in August.