SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The ex-girlfriend of San Francisco 49ers star Reuben Foster took the stand at his domestic violence preliminary hearing Thursday, dramatically recanting her allegations that he punched her in the head several times, rupturing her eardrum.

Foster was arrested on Feb. 11 when his then-girlfriend Elissa Ennis flagged down a stranger’s car to call 911 and told responding sheriff’s deputies and Los Gatos police that the NFL player had dragged her by her hair, threw her out of the house and punched her in the head eight to 10 times, leaving her bruised and with a ruptured eardrum.

The 24-year-old linebacker was subsequently charged with felony domestic violence, forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime and possessing an assault weapon.

Thursday was the start of a preliminary hearing on those charges and it began with Ennis taking the stand and emphatically recanting her allegations.

Ennis told investigators after Foster was charged and his football career was placed in jeopardy that her injuries were actually the result of a road rage incident with another woman. However, Santa Clara County prosecutors decided not to drop the charges but instead go through with the preliminary hearing.

It didn’t take long Thursday before Ennis electrified the courtroom.

She told the courtroom that she called 911 because he broke up with her then she told him, “you ain’t gonna have a job tomorrow.”

“I really wanted to kill him,” Ennis testified. “I was so hurt… I wanted him to go down. I was pissed.”

Ennis said she had planned to sue him, but that “things had gone too far”

“I’m sorry,” Ennis told the judge. “I really am. I apologize to everybody. I really am sorry.’

When it came to the weapons charge, a police report entered into evidence revealed that officers found two weapons in the house — a loaded .38-caliber pistol and a Sig Sauer short-barreled rifle. The Sig Sauer was found on the floor of the bathroom with a loaded 30-round magazine and a round in the chamber.

Several officers also commented on the strong smell of marijuana they encountered upon entering the home.

The 49ers have said they would release Foster if the allegations proved to be true. He could also face a six-game suspension from the NFL if he is formally charged with domestic violence. A second charge could lead to a lifetime ban.

The latest arrest has continued a pattern for the 49ers. Despite changes in both the coaching staff and the front office, the team has had an ongoing problem with players getting into legal trouble.

17 players for the 49ers have been arrested since 2012, the most in the NFL for that period of time.

