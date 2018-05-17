SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire crews in the South Bay are battling a San Jose brush fire Thursday that has been giving firefighters a challenge for a couple of hours.

At least two acres have burned so far. The fire is sending up a large plume of smoke over East Capitol Expressway.

Chopper 5 crews out there still dealing with pockets of flames.

The fire burned right up to some backyards of homes nearby.

Investigators believe the fire may have started at a nearby homeless camp, but are still looking into the cause.