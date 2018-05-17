Filed Under:Fire, San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire crews in the South Bay are battling a San Jose brush fire Thursday that has been giving firefighters a challenge for a couple of hours.

At least two acres have burned so far. The fire is sending up a large plume of smoke over East Capitol Expressway.

Chopper 5 crews out there still dealing with pockets of flames.

The fire burned right up to some backyards of homes nearby.

Investigators believe the fire may have started at a nearby homeless camp, but are still looking into the cause.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch