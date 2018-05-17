FREMONT (KPIX) — A video obtained by KPIX shows a male suspect walking toward his victim along a Fremont street. Suddenly, he slams her to the sidewalk, rips off her gold necklace and runs away. A few seconds later, the woman gets back up and appears to be OK.

A neighbor, who identified herself as Liz, lives across the street from where the attack took place near Oliveira Elementary School. Her surveillance camera caught the attack.

“We’ve been here 30 years and this is the first time something like this has happened,” Liz told KPIX 5’s Katie Nielsen.

There have been six such gold-chain robberies this month. The most recent attack happened on Wednesday near Patterson Elementary School. Police say similarities in the cases suggest the same suspect is involved.

“I hope they catch him,” Liz said. “It is frightening to know that this has been going on in other neighborhoods locally,” she added.

Police tell KPIX the suspect is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.

If you have information on this case, call Fremont PD’s silent witness hotline at (510) 494-4856. Text users can send their tips by texting “Tip FREMONTPD” — followed by their message — to 888-777.