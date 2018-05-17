OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A driver remained at large Thursday after a horrific Oakland hit-and-run that left one person dead, two others injured and two vehicles heavily damaged, authorities said.

Oakland police said they received calls reporting crash at 2:28 a.m. at 98th and Bancroft Avenues.

Arriving officers discovered one car almost ripped in half up against a pole and a second vehicle heavily damaged next to it.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while a passenger in each car was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The name of the dead man was not released.

Investigators believe the driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene. A description of the suspect and vehicle were not immediately released by police.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact traffic investigators at 510-777-8570.