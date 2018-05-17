OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A man is in the hospital and a suspect is under arrest Thursday after a shooting near an East Oakland school.

It was the second incident with gunfire in the area in the past 24 hours.

The Thursday shooting happened just after 2 p.m. on the 7500 block of Hillmont Drive.

Police arrested the suspect and recovered a gun after a short chase. A male adult victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The scene is just about three blocks from Parker Elementary School where gunshots rang out Wednesday.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident across from the school.

A nearby surveillance camera captured the sound of screams from the school playground on Wednesday. It also captured the suspected shooter and the getaway car.

The video from Wednesday shows a bustling scene after school at around 5 p.m., in broad daylight with kids playing.

The sound of gunshots is followed by the piercing sounds of kids screaming.

A newer model Mercedes Benz pulled up and a man in a hoodie exited the car.

The principal at the school saw the shooting. He tells KPIX 5 the man walked up to this apartment complex and fired three shots.

The video shows the gunman running back with a gun in his hand. Teachers can be heard yelling “Let’s go!” at the kids as they bring them back inside.

“The gunfire wasn’t aimed at the campus, thankfully. But this was an incident that alarmed a lot of people,” said OUSD spokesman John Sasaki. “We had kids in the yard, everybody started running into the building. [We] locked down the school immediately.”

Neighbors said the housing crisis may have overshadowed Oakland’s crime problem in recent years, but it’s still a big issue.

The same surveillance cameras captured another shooting across from the school back in august.

Some of the shell casings from that shooting littered Michael Skinner’s yard.

“They should be able to go to school. Come on, that’s ridiculous,” said Skinner.

Oakland police said while it is hard to make out the license plate in the clip, investigators are studying the video for clues and continuing their search for the car and suspects.