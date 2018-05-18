OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A large dead whale washed up Friday in the Oakland Estuary just a few miles downstream from the busy Port Of Oakland container ship hub, officials said.

The Marine Mammal Center said the whale was partially submerged near Jack London Square and it was hoping that NOAA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would to tow the carcass to Angel Island State Park so that scientists can perform a necropsy, or animal autopsy, to determine the cause of death.

NOAA officials said they received reports on Wednesday that a deceased whale was draped across the bow of a large ship entering the San Francisco Bay and heading to the port.

It was not known if the whale was the same animal in the report.

The species, length, age and sex was currently unknown until further examination by marine biologists.

The Marine Mammal Center has responded to three other dead whale reports in 2018. The leading causes of death examined by the Center’s research team include blunt force trauma from ship strikes, malnutrition, trauma and entanglement.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.